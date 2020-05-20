Click Here And Know Netflix’s Money Heist Will Be Back With Season 5, 6

- Advertisement -

Season 5 of those smash-hit Money Heist (or La Casa De Papel in Spain) has been confirmed by the series’s creator Alex Pina ahead of its return to Netflix.

The news was supported by Pina, who told Deadline on May 13 how Season five was coming but he could not disclose any additional details. He said he could not confirm any additional details about the series because”Netflix will put a bomb in my home.”

Money Heist Season 5 is expected to launch on the following April. The sixth installation will even broadcast the calendar year.

Production hasn’t yet started due to the outbreak, but rest assured, we’ll get a season.

Rumors indicate that pre-production will start in October, but Álex Pina and his team has not supported anything.

According to the most recent report in Express UK, Netflix hasn’t yet made an official statement about the renewal of the popular drama. This is because the flowing giant often waits about a month before a decision is made by it.

After being picked up by Netflix in 2017, the series blew up.

If year five is to occur, it seems likely it’ll pick up again from this barbarous conclusion as viewers find out the scientist’s destiny.

As well as this, fans will be willing to understand what role Tatiana (Diana Gomez) could perform, is she Sierra, is her sister, and what does her role mean for Berlin (Pedro Alonso)?