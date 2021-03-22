Chrisley Knows Best Season 8: Breakout Hit Retains Its Strong Ratings.

Chrisley Knows Best is a reality television show that airs on the USA Network in the United States. It revolves around the lives of Todd Chrisley, a real estate tycoon from Georgia, and his prosperous relatives.

The Chrisleys are a huge hit in America! Since its premiere on July 9, the famous unscripted family series CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST has averaged 2.27 million viewers across platforms, an increase of more than 4% over Season 7.

Furthermore, the series’ most recent episode, “Everlasting Todd,” which aired on Thursday, August 20, was the series’ highest-rated telecast in over a year.

Todd Chrisley’s show, which is helmed by outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley, is still USA Network’s #1 original program in P18-49 year-to-date, as well as #1 for USA digital across key metrics. Todd and his entire family outperform the competition this season, outperforming A&E by 19 percent, WE by 32 percent, and HGTV by 70 percent on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Todd’s young son Grayson is acting out in ways that are really challenging his mother Julie Chrisley in the latest episode of the show, “Let’s Talk About Sex, Grayson,” airing tonight, Thursday, August 27, at 9 PM ET/PT on the USA. Nanny Faye, the ever-scheming and delightfully loveable character, is caught up in a pyramid scheme.

The series received the NATPE’s Reality Breakthrough award for best docusoap from 2015 to 2017 also nominated for “Best Unstructured Reality Series” at the 22nd Critics’ Choice Awards in 2016, but lost to Anthony Bourdain:

What Is The Subject Of Chrisley Knows Best?

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ chronicles the Chrisley family’s everyday lives and anecdotes, their mystery and complicated relationship dynamics, their offbeat antics, and ultimately, a celebration of their peculiar, quirky way of being themselves (the most notable example being Chase’s many “get rich fast” schemes with his friend Parker).

The band, on the other hand, seems to live the most idyllic southern life, complete with all the luxuries money can buy.

About USA Network:

For 14 years, USA Network has been a top cable entertainment network, with some of the most compelling television assets in the business.

USA’s diverse roster includes iconic award-winning dramas, unfiltered family comedies, buzzy unscripted, weekly live WWE programming, and a portfolio of sought-after acquired series and movies, serving a large, enthusiastic fanbase.

NBCUniversal, one of the world’s largest media and entertainment conglomerates, owns the USA. NBCUniversal is a Comcast Corporation affiliate.