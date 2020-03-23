China reported that No new local coronavirus for the third day

- Advertisement -

BEIJING: China reported no domestically transmitted coronavirus instances for the third successive day as seven more deaths are confirmed, taking the death toll from the nation to 3255.

On Friday, 36 new cases and seven deaths were reported including the deaths reported by its capital Wuhan and virus epicenter Hubei Province, ” it stated.

The total confirmed instances on the mainland had attained 81,008 at the end of Friday, which comprised 3,255 who expired, 6,013 patients still undergoing therapy, 71,740 patients that were discharged after retrieval, the NHC said.

The commission stated that 106 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

The NHC said 41 new verified COVID-19 instances were reported to the Chinese mainland on Friday in the folks coming from overseas, taking the entire amount of imported cases to 269.

Whilst reporting about continuous growth in imported cases, the NHC didn’t define if the contaminated persons were Chinese nationals coming from overseas.

China has enforced strict precautionary measures for everyone coming from other nations.

Of those imported cases on Friday, 14 were reported in Beijing, nine in Shanghai, seven in the Guangdong Province and four in the Fujian Province.

Provinces of Shaanxi, Shandong, and Zhejiang every reported Sichuan and two instances reported.

From the conclusion of Friday, 256 affirmed instances including four deaths were reported from Hong Kong, 17 confirmed cases in Macao and 135 in Taiwan involving 2 deaths, the NHC said.