Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 4: BAG Of MIXTURES…

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a Netflix supernatural horror series produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa that is based on the Archie comic book series of the same name. Critics have mixed feelings about the fourth and final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Critics couldn’t be more divided on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4, just like how Sabrina Spellman was split into two personas in the Netflix teen horror drama.

Is this, as some critics say, the best season yet? Or, as some have suggested, is it a disappointing and “cheap” conclusion?

REVIEW:

Sabrina and her team put their heads together to fend off the terrors in each season, which is more like a mini-mash movie.

Sabrina may be the focus of the show – after all, she is the titular character – but Ambrose has always been the brains behind the scenes, and now more than ever. This season, Chance Perdomo has the opportunity to shine as his character draws on the immense experience he has accumulated over the centuries.

Even when Ambrose isn’t himself, he’s Sabrina’s go-to guy, and it’s great to see him get the screen time he so truly deserves.

After four seasons of emotional investment and care, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ultimately ends on a cheap note. The ending makes sense, plot-wise, but it lacks originality and props up too many gross stereotypes to merit any sort of praise.

Even without the pacing problems and plot holes that plague the rest of Part 4, the season’s conclusion makes it difficult to recommend, which is a bummer for fans of the franchise. Part 4 is chilling at its finest in terms of visuals, acting, and plot.

While some would still equate the reimagining to the Hart period (including this reviewer), it’s important to note that the two shows were entirely different beasts. Thankfully, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ends on a high note, with a heartbreaking finale that will stay with you for a long time.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina wasn’t flawless, but it was daring. It was never as well-written or creative in its direction as Buffy: The Vampire Slayer, but Aguirre-Sacasa attempted to compensate for any shortcomings with queerer and hornier scripts.

Since all of the actors seemed to be having too much fun diving into high camp with their garish costumes and overabundant eyeliner, their reluctance to get rid of characters is somewhat understandable.

The show’s creators, like Sabrina, decided to have it all. They never really achieved the right balance, but watching them try was thrilling.

Trailer: