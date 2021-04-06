type here...
Updated:

Charmed Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Premiere – Review!!

Charmed returned to our lives with the season three series, An Inconvenient Reality, after a nearly nine-month hiatus. Stuart Guillard directed the episode, which was written by Nathalie Fernandes.

The episode was certainly a ray of hope, with well-paced dialogue, solid character dynamics, and memorable character moments. Following Macy’s ominous recap, we see Julian draw the first battle lines by sending out a video message in search of Macy and her sisters. Mel and Maggie were trying to track down Julian’s location from Jimmy, while Macy and Harry were searching for a particularly nasty ingredient for a, particularly nasty potion.

Mel and Maggie’s interactions with Jimmy were priceless, especially Mel’s go-for-broke approach. It was nice to see Mel experiencing the effects of her life as a witch and witches’ protector. She can see how the relentless fighting and hiding is wearing her down. Mel enjoys becoming a witch, and the best witch she can be, but the prospect of losing someone she likes/loves due to magic has left her hurt and a little reckless.

As a fan of Mel-Harry interactions, seeing Mel-Jimmy scenes in this new light was pure joy. Their conflicting resources and motives continued to drive each other, resulting in some tense scenes. It’s a shame we didn’t get more scenes with Jimmy because he’s a great scene buddy for all of the Charmed episodes.

Melonie Diaz deserves special mention for her excellent performance in the episode. Mel went through a lot of different emotional states in this show, and Melonie had a great time portraying them all.

Jordan and Abigail were the focus of the episode’s B-Story. Jordan was never one to hold his tongue, but the prospect of dying the next day had him on the verge of a nervous breakdown. With no Charmed encouragement and a time stamp on his quest to balance the scales of justice, he searched out Abigail, the only other witch he knew.

I liked their witty banter, particularly Jordan calling Abigail out on her sloppy moves from the previous season. Jordan’s words slashed Abigail like a razor blade at times, rendering even the snarkiest of them speechless.

The two of them eventually rescued a Tulipe Institute descendant from a burning painting (nice OG nod, by the way), but Abigail’s assistance comes at a cost. Another Abigail sibling was a pleasant surprise from the author. I’m guessing this isn’t a Caine, but a Jameson. At the moment, my key suspect is Peyton List’s Nadia, which would be very intriguing.

