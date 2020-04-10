Home Education CGBSE 10th 12th Exam Dates 2020: Chhattisgarh Board 10th 12th Exam Dates...
Education

CGBSE 10th 12th Exam Dates 2020: Chhattisgarh Board 10th 12th Exam Dates And Time Table

By- rahul yadav
CGBSE 10th 12th Revised Time Table 2020: Chhattisgarh Board has released the revised schedule of 10th 12th examinations. The new time table states the dates of the papers that were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. According to the new CGBSE time table, 10th-12th examinations will resume from May 4. Let us tell you that the examinations of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (Mashiman) postponed from March 21 to March 31.

According to the new datasheet, the remaining examinations will be conducted in four days. The 10th exam will be held on May 4 and 5. While the 12th examination will be held on 4, 5, 6 and 8 May. 12th Vocational Course Examination on 5 and 8 May. All examinations will be conducted from 9 am.

The examination of the major subjects of the 10th was done before the examinations were postponed. Now, under the new schedule, on May 4 in the tenth, there will be music for blind students and music for deaf students and paper for drawing and painting.

4 May

12th Geography and new syllabus – Geography exam.

5 May

Vocational courses include Organized Retailing, Information Technology, Automobile Service Technician, Health Care, Agriculture, Media & Entertainment, Tele Communication, Banking Financial Services & Insurance, Beauty & Wellness, Electronics & Hardware.

5 May

There will be paper for Commercial Mathematics, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Oriya, Environment, Sanskrit specific, new syllabus- Sanskrit and Sanskrit (Manaviki) and computer application.

6 May

Indian Music, Drawing and Designing, Dance Arts, Steno Typing, Agriculture, Sociology, Psychology, Home Science Arts, New Courses – Sociology and Psychology.

rahul yadav

