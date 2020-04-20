Home Education CBSE considering the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 to the next...
Education

CBSE considering the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 to the next academic year to make up for lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic

By- Raman Kumar
- Advertisement -

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering rationalizing that the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 to the next academic year to make up for lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi:

CBSE’s courses 9 to 12 students will be studying a”rationalized syllabus” to the upcoming academic session since the COVID-19 pandemic has already disrupted the start of the classes and other instructional pursuits. According to news agency PTI, the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national degree secondary and higher secondary education regulator is thinking about rationalizing that the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 to the next academic year to compensate for lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A CBSE official told the syllabus of those classes will be rationalized to create up” because of reduction of time” and the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will take a call on the reduction in the whole program as it did in the cases of Class 1 to 8 students.

The news bureau has reported that the Board is in the process of analyzing the loss as well as the situation along with a telephone in this regard will be taken accordingly.

Before the Board had decided to encourage students in class 9 and 11 based on internal assessments of school involving jobs, periodic tests, term exams, etc. ran so far.

Also Read:  UP Board Result 2020: 10th and 12th could be postponed beyond first week of June

“It’s come to our notice through several schools affiliated to CBSE have completed their exam, evaluation and marketing process for students who were studying in grades 9 and 11 in the 2019-20 academic semester, there are several schools which have never been able to do so,” CBSE said in a statement.

Also Read:  Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be declared only after the lockdown

Based on this, most of the colleges have begun to conduct courses for grade 10 students according to reports.

The Board had decided to promote students without examinations from 1 to 8.

After completing the pending examinations of northeast Delhi students along with the examinations procedure, The CBSE Class 10 results will be announced. The Board had determined the behavior important pending examinations that were postponed to arrest the spread of this outbreak.

Last week, the NCERT declared an alternative calendar as they study in the home on account of the lockdown for students registered to be followed.

The council is in the process of developing similar plans for classes.

“NCERT has come out with revised actions calendar for classes 1-8, the CBSE is assessing the situation and loss time to rationalize syllabus for courses 9-12 and inform in due course of time,” a senior board official said.

CBSE

Alternative academic calendar detail:

To engage students meaningfully throughout their stay at home throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, which was now extended till May 3, through instructional activities with the help of the teachers and parents, the NCERT, under the advice of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), has developed the alternative academic calendar.

Also Read:  Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB 10th Result Delay Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

This calendar was released by Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in New Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister explained this calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technical resources and social networking tools available for imparting instruction in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by the student to master while in your home.

Also Read:  CBSE Results 2020: According to the latest update, experts say that the CBSE 2020 results can be released by the third week of May

It has taken into account to assorted social media, Radio, Television, SMS and this tools-Mobile, according to a statement form HRD ministry.

The fact that lots students may not have internet facility from the mobile, or might not have the capability to use different social networking tools- such as Whatsapp, Facebook, twitter, google, etc., the calendar guides teachers to additional guide students and parents through SMS on mobile phones or cellular call. Parents are expected to help stage students to implement this calendar, the announcement added.

- Advertisement -
Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

Must Read

She Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And Story

TV Show Manish yadav -
Females do due to their counterparts in each area like engineering force, distance, authorities lineup, or health. The attention of this internet series Netflix...
Read more

The Last Kingdom Season 4 Is Coming Soon- Release Date And Other Details

TV Show Manish yadav -
The flowing giant Netflix is gearing up for Season 4 of their favorite chain, The Last Kingdom. The period will probably have ten binge-worthy...
Read more

Google Pixel Buds 2- Launch Date, Specifications And Price

Technology Manish yadav -
Google Pixel Buds two has been declared on 15 October 2019, as the Apple AirPods competition has not come into the industry; however, it's...
Read more

CBSE considering the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 to the next academic year to make up for lost time due to the COVID-19...

Education Raman Kumar -
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering rationalizing that the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 to the next academic year to...
Read more

How To Download Your Favorite Videos From Facebook?

Technology Manish yadav -
There are loads of videos that are beautiful, which one comes around on Facebook. It's a challenge to come across precisely the video once...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.