CBSE considering the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 to the next academic year to make up for lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering rationalizing that the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 to the next academic year to make up for lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A CBSE official told the syllabus of those classes will be rationalized to create up” because of reduction of time” and the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will take a call on the reduction in the whole program as it did in the cases of Class 1 to 8 students.

The news bureau has reported that the Board is in the process of analyzing the loss as well as the situation along with a telephone in this regard will be taken accordingly.

Before the Board had decided to encourage students in class 9 and 11 based on internal assessments of school involving jobs, periodic tests, term exams, etc. ran so far.

“It’s come to our notice through several schools affiliated to CBSE have completed their exam, evaluation and marketing process for students who were studying in grades 9 and 11 in the 2019-20 academic semester, there are several schools which have never been able to do so,” CBSE said in a statement.

Based on this, most of the colleges have begun to conduct courses for grade 10 students according to reports.

The Board had decided to promote students without examinations from 1 to 8.

After completing the pending examinations of northeast Delhi students along with the examinations procedure, The CBSE Class 10 results will be announced. The Board had determined the behavior important pending examinations that were postponed to arrest the spread of this outbreak.

Last week, the NCERT declared an alternative calendar as they study in the home on account of the lockdown for students registered to be followed.

The council is in the process of developing similar plans for classes.

“NCERT has come out with revised actions calendar for classes 1-8, the CBSE is assessing the situation and loss time to rationalize syllabus for courses 9-12 and inform in due course of time,” a senior board official said.

Alternative academic calendar detail:

To engage students meaningfully throughout their stay at home throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, which was now extended till May 3, through instructional activities with the help of the teachers and parents, the NCERT, under the advice of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), has developed the alternative academic calendar.

This calendar was released by Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in New Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister explained this calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technical resources and social networking tools available for imparting instruction in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by the student to master while in your home.

It has taken into account to assorted social media, Radio, Television, SMS and this tools-Mobile, according to a statement form HRD ministry.

The fact that lots students may not have internet facility from the mobile, or might not have the capability to use different social networking tools- such as Whatsapp, Facebook, twitter, google, etc., the calendar guides teachers to additional guide students and parents through SMS on mobile phones or cellular call. Parents are expected to help stage students to implement this calendar, the announcement added.