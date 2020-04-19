Home Education CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2020: No Decision on The New Exam...
Education

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2020: No Decision on The New Exam Delay Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

By- Raman Kumar
- Advertisement -

Quantity of coronavirus positive Instances in India stands at 1,466 currently, including cured and discharged patients whereas 38 Students have died due to novel coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry

CBSE Results 2020: CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result are expected to be announced by May end supplied the CBSE board exams 2020 get over in April.

CBSE exams for class 12 and class 10 were postponed on March 18 given the coronavirus pandemic across the country. These exams, scheduled between March 19, 2020, will be conducted article the 21-day lockdown. CBSE, however, is to revise the Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates. Students are advised to maintain a watch on the CBSE site for the latest advice.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2020

This, however, is not the first time that the CBSE examinations have been postponed. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were postponed because of the violence that spanned Northeast Delhi. “The exams in the region for class 12 will begin on March 31 and finish on April 14, while exams for course 10 will begin on March 21 and conclude on March 30,” a senior board official said.

Coronavirus instances in India’s number stand at including discharged and cured patients whereas 38 people have died due according to the Health Ministry. The highest number of coronavirus instances have been reported by Maharashtra (302), followed closely by Kerala (241).

Also Read:  Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be declared only after the lockdown

As the death toll in the US now stands at more than 3,600 Speaking about coronavirus figures worldwide, China has been eclipsed by the death toll due to coronavirus in the USA. Whilst COVID-19 infects roughly 8 lakh individuals across almost 170 nations the global death toll has spanned the 41,000 markers.

Also Read:  Modern Family: Ariel Winter keeps busy during coronavirus pandemic
- Advertisement -
Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

Must Read

Aladdin 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details And Major Updates

Movies Manish yadav -
Aladdin's Disney stay-improvement re-try transformed in an accomplishment and earlier or afterward laid the practice, Aladdin two is by and officially on its way. And...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot and All About New Sequel

TV Show Raman Kumar -
Sex education is a British sex comedy teenage drama show. Laurie Nunn is the founder. Along with Jon Jennings because of its manufacturer with....
Read more

Fantastic Beasts 3 Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Everything We Know So Far

Movies Rahul Kumar -
Is Fantastic Beasts 3 Happening Or Not? Fantastic Beasts is. There are just two movies in the industry. The element wasn't too successful in comparison...
Read more

Black Summer Season 2:Release Date? Cast? Plot? Trailer? And Other Major Updates

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Back in November 2019, Netflix affirmed its zombie apocalypse series, Black Summer for season 2's yield. Ever the series has been a massive success...
Read more

Apple iPhone SE 2020- Latest News, Specifications And Price

Technology Manish yadav -
Apple established the iPhone SE (2020) the previous week, and it required both iOS and Android lovers. It was not the system that was...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.