CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2020: No Decision on The New Exam Delay Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

- Advertisement -

Quantity of coronavirus positive Instances in India stands at 1,466 currently, including cured and discharged patients whereas 38 Students have died due to novel coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry

CBSE Results 2020: CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result are expected to be announced by May end supplied the CBSE board exams 2020 get over in April.

CBSE exams for class 12 and class 10 were postponed on March 18 given the coronavirus pandemic across the country. These exams, scheduled between March 19, 2020, will be conducted article the 21-day lockdown. CBSE, however, is to revise the Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates. Students are advised to maintain a watch on the CBSE site for the latest advice.

This, however, is not the first time that the CBSE examinations have been postponed. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were postponed because of the violence that spanned Northeast Delhi. “The exams in the region for class 12 will begin on March 31 and finish on April 14, while exams for course 10 will begin on March 21 and conclude on March 30,” a senior board official said.

Coronavirus instances in India’s number stand at including discharged and cured patients whereas 38 people have died due according to the Health Ministry. The highest number of coronavirus instances have been reported by Maharashtra (302), followed closely by Kerala (241).

As the death toll in the US now stands at more than 3,600 Speaking about coronavirus figures worldwide, China has been eclipsed by the death toll due to coronavirus in the USA. Whilst COVID-19 infects roughly 8 lakh individuals across almost 170 nations the global death toll has spanned the 41,000 markers.