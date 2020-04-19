Home Education CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exams Date 2020: Result can be released...
CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exams Date 2020: Result can be released without exam? These important advice to students and parents

By- Raman Kumar
CBSE Board Class 10, Class 12 Remaining Exam Date Sheet 2020 Latest update:

CBSE board 10th and 12th students are waiting for their exam and then the result. CBSE Board Result Students Official Website. Apart from this, we will also be able to check on third party websites. Some students’ exams have not been completed yet. These include students who are studying outside the CBSE board while staying outside India. The CBSE board exams for class 10th and 12th are likely to be held in 2020 after the lockdown is lifted.

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exams Date 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is also preparing for the evaluation of the pending papers of class 10 and class 12 board exam 2020 as well as CBSE class 10 board exam 2020 and CBSE class 12 board exam 2020 answer scripts. Therefore, if the exam is not done, the result will be released based on the evaluation process. However, no official information has been received so far.

