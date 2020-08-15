Castlevania Season 4: Release date, Cast, Plot and about this adult animation !!

- Advertisement -

Castlevania is an adaptation of a Japanese video game of the same name. However, this show is an American adult animated television series. It is one of the top ratings and most successful animation series on Netflix. First season debut on 7 July 2017 on Netflix. This year in March, after season 3, Netflix officially announced for the renewal of the show.

Castlevania Season 4 Release Date :

Renewal news of the series is confirmed; however, there is no confirmation of release date. The first season was a massive hit. Till then, the show has two more seasons. Season two with the release in October 2018 and season 3 in march 2020. Keeping in mind the current scenario of the pandemic, we can’t expect season 4 too soon. All eyes are toward 2021.

Plot for Castlevania Season 4 :

The third season ends on four resembling parcels. Maybe the fourth season will be about Alucard learning and analyzing his vampire genes and other relevant powers. However, until now, there is no official news or statement that conforms to the plot. Till any news arrives, just wait and watch.

Just finished watching #Castlevania on @netflix and omg! It was amazing!!! I can’t believe it took me this long to watch it! Waiting for season 4! pic.twitter.com/9RfpfQzcx6 — Charlie (@CharlieCollects) August 15, 2020

Voice Cast for Castlevania Season 4 :

Most of the previous characters and their voice artists will return this time too. So the cast includes James Callis, Richard Armitage, Alejandra Reynoso, Theo James, Jannie Murray. And the additional cast is Bill Nightly, Jessica Brown Findlay, Ivana Milicevic.