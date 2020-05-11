Home TV Show Castlevania Season 3 – Release Date, Cast, Plot and All You Need...
Castlevania Season 3 – Release Date, Cast, Plot and All You Need to Know

Castlevania is an 18+ animated web series that is based on the Japanese anime video game “Castlevania.” A Vampire Hunter, also the last survivor of a group tries to save the city of Europe from an army of beasts, controlled by Dracula.

Castlevania season 3 has 28 episodes. It won the BTVA People’s Choice Actors Award (2018), The Golden Trailer Award(2019), and IGN Summer Movie Awards(2018).

The Storyline of Castlevania 3:

Castlevania season 3 is a combo of mysterious horror, violent action, and a dark sense of humour. Carmilla maps her evil plan, following the death of Dracula. She plans to become the most powerful Vampire Queen and expand Styria. She supplies herself and her sisters with an infinite amount of blood, by making the mountains as a natural cage for the passing human victims and brings Hector under her control, enabling the creation of countless night creatures. Was her plan successful or not? Will she control Isaac too, or will he oppose her? That is another suspense which we have to look upon the next season!

The Cast of Castlevania Season 3:

The actors – James Callis as Alucard, Richard Armitage as Trevor, Theo James as Hector. Alejandra Reynoso as Sypha Jaime Murray as Carmilla, and finally, Adetokumbho M’Cormack as Isaac are the main cast members. Some of the other actors are Yasmine Al Massri, Ivana Milicevic, Bill Nighly, Toru Uchikado, Gildart Jackson, and many more. They all made season 3 a big success.

The Release Date of Castlevania Season 3:

Castlevania season 3 released on March 5, 2020. Richard Armitage, the voice actor of Trevor Belmont, confirmed in an interview the release of the third season. Netflix released the official trailer of the third season on February 14, 2020.

