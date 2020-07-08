CASTLEVANIA SEASON 3: Netflix air date, Trailer, Cast, Story plot expected, Spoilers and much more!

- Advertisement -

“Castlevania” is a dark medieval fantasy. It follows the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan. Who tries to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. After the massive success of the first two seasons of Castlevania, it was generally expected that Netflix would renew for a third season.

RELEASE DATE:

The trailer confirmed that the third season would be released on March 5, 2020. It is currently airing on Netflix.

TRAILER:

CAST:

Castlevania Season 3 English voice main cast includes:

Alucard – James Callis

Trevor – Ricard Armitage

Sypha – Alejandra Reynoso Agueda

Hector – Theo James

Isaac – Adetokumboh M’Cormack

Carmilla – Jaime Murray

STORY PLOT:

The first season follows two storylines happening concurrently. The first is the story of Vlad Dracula Tepes, an ancient vampire who decides to wage war on humanity in 1475. He takes revenge after his wife was burned at stake by the Church of God. The second follows Trevor Belmont, a member of the long-disgraced Belmont monster-hunting family. The second season of the series ends with the death of Dracula at the hands of his son, Trevor Belmont. Sypha Belnades, who finally defeats him after tethering his moving castle above the remains of the Belmont estate. He incidentally allies with a young sorceress named Sypha Belnades and Dracula’s dhampir son Alucard. The three vow to defeat Dracula, which they do in the second season after the vampire lord’s forces turn against him.