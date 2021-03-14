Castlevania Season 3 has eventually hit Netflix, bringing with it new adventures for Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Alucard in addition to new villains and monsters for them to fight.

While the brand new season choices up proper wherein the closing one left off, it introduces pretty some new storylines as well as characters just like the mysterious Count Saint Germain and Carmilla’s companions Lenore, Striga, and Morana. It additionally asks a few questions about the land of Wallachia that aren’t completely replied via season’s stop.

this yr’s installment doesn’t wrap matters up quite as well, finishing on several cliffhangers that hint at where a capacity season 4 of the show is probably going. But we do get some solutions — or at the least some tips — by using the finale concerning some of the season’s largest mysteries.

All seems well whilst Trevor and Sypha arrive inside the walled village of Lindenfeld, wherein people are obsessed with apples and shopping for apples and eating apples, and so forth. But there’s greater to this town than meets the attention. A creepy cult led by means of the smooth-spoken prior Sala is conducting a few forms of strange enterprise inside the dilapidated monastery that looms over Lindenfeld.

While the villagers aren’t allowed into the priory, Trevor and Sypha look into the cult’s HQ on the behest of the Judge, the leader of the metropolis, who’s worried that the earlier is attempting to capture manipulate Lindenfeld — and perhaps something an awful lot worse. Joining the investigation for his very own reasons is Count Saint Germain, who is attempting to find a door into the Infinite Corridor (which we’ll get to in only a second). Together, the trio discovers the priory’s darkish mystery: they have a demon locked away in their dungeon.

What does the cult plan to do with the demon? Summon a door to the Infinite Corridor that leads to Hell, wherein they wish to discover Dracula and produce his lower back to Earth. To do that, the cult feeds the souls of the human beings of Lindenfeld to the demon (the one’s bizarre markings they carve into buildings around the metropolis are had to perform the ritual).

It’s most effective thru a closing-minute maneuver through Saint Germain that the heroes are able to near the door to Hell and keep Dracula from coming through. But the warfare leaves the city destroyed and its villagers dead. Saint Germain says at some point of the fight, “All this to bring back bloody, fucking Vlad Tepes?”

Dracula himself plays no part in the tale of season 3, and he doesn’t even make a cameo till the very last episodes. We see him first in episode 9, hugging his cherished wife Lisa in Hell, and alternatively in the finale, reaching a hand toward the portal created with the aid of the cult in Lindenfeld. The Dark Lord doesn’t speak an unmarried line in season 3.

what does his reappearance suggest for the show? Well, for one issue, bringing Dracula again from the useless is the oldest trick in Castlevania‘s ebook. Even if he’s slain by a Belmont in a single recreation, he usually returns because the final boss inside the next. And when he’s now not in the game, there’s commonly a person trying to resurrect him. Or, if we speak me, Lords of Shadow, the tale stars the man who will in the future end up the Dark Lord.

So it’s absolutely now not all that surprising that the show might try and convey Dracula again from the useless so quickly after his death, and the truth that the cult fails to do so doesn’t suggest that he won’t be back in a later season.

For now, he’s nevertheless caught in Hell, this means that, sure, Dracula is dead. With Lisa yet again in his arms, perhaps he even prefers it that manner? But don’t be amazed if we certainly get to peer Dracula’s time in Hell from his own perspective in season four.

The thriller surrounding the Infinite Corridor is one of the pleasant components of season 3, as it now not simplest introduces a bit of cosmic horror to the collection but additionally the idea that someone can use this changing realm to get right of entry to other planes of truth or even journey to different factors in time.

The Infinite Corridor was truly taken immediately from the games and became first added in 2005’s Curse of Darkness, which coincidentally stars Hector and Trevor Belmont.

While the cult desires to use the Infinite Corridor to bring Dracula lower back, Count Saint Germain (who’s additionally from Curse of Darkness) has his own reasons for finding a door back to this otherworldly aircraft. Prior to the occasions of season 3, he misplaced a cherished one inside the Infinite Corridor and now he desperately wants to discover and reunite with this character.

We in no way meet the individual in question but do see them waiting for Saint Germain in one of the hall’s many doors. It’s through this door, which ends up in what looks as if an upside-down truth, that Saint Germain travels in the finale, promising to see Trevor and Sypher again.