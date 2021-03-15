Castlevania Season 3: All You Need To know About The Anime Series On Netflix

Dracula’s half-human son catches a fish, cooks it, and then sits down with a glass of wine to eat in the third season of Castlevania, Netflix’s anime-style adaptation of the iconic vampire-hunting video game series.

It’s a good metaphor for the rest of the 10-episode series, which mostly only lays the groundwork for a possible fourth season—with a few gorgeously animated battle scenes that look jaw-dropping despite (or maybe because of) the strangely sluggish pace.

This isn’t totally new for Castlevania, which over its first 2 seasons surprised viewers with both where it was going and how fast it was getting there. The four-episode first season introduced Dracula and then showed how vampire-hunter Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage), magician Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso), and Dracula’s estranged son Alucard (James Callis) all met.

It’s basically a prologue. Season 2 spends six episodes getting the trio closer to their goal while also building out Dracula’s intrigue-filled vampire court. Then in Episode 7, they storm the castle and kill Dracula in an unexpectedly fast but incredibly satisfying battle that, again, takes just one breakneck episode.

This isn’t entirely new for Castlevania, which shocked audiences with both where it was going and how quickly it was getting there in its first two seasons. Dracula was introduced in the four-episode first season, which also revealed how vampire hunter Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage), magician Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso), and Dracula’s estranged son Alucard (James Callis) met.

It’s essentially a prelude. Season 2 devotes six episodes to taking the trio closer to their target while also fleshing out Dracula’s turbulent vampire court. Then, in Episode 7, they storm the castle and destroy Dracula in an amazingly fast yet extremely satisfying fight that takes just one episode.

The second season of Castlevania is a challenging act to follow, particularly without Dracula himself as the central character. Despite this, and despite the fact that Season 3 is simply a stepping stone on a larger journey, the series improves with each passing episode.

Castlevania is by far the best video game adaptation available, thanks to its unusual blend of cynical humor, supernatural horror, violent action, and deep pathos. Season 3 prioritizes characters over the plot, making it extremely easy to empathize with both heroes and villains.

Response- Castlevania Season 3’s storyline and quality continue to be appreciated by fans and critics alike.