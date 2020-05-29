Home TV Show Carnival Row season 2: what going to happen and when
By- Yogesh Upadhyav

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Carnival Row

Carnival Row is an American neo-noir fantasy web television series created by René Echeveria and Travis Beacham. It is an Amazon prime series entertaining worldwide and has amassed a global fan following since it’s release. The first season was released on Amazon Prime on August 30, 2019.

The season well defined rising problems of migrants, immigrants, murder, love, the madness of power, and social adjustments eating away peace. Season 1 of Carnival Row was received very well by critics and witnessing the success of season 1 Amazon prime Anno for a second. But Amazon prime announced the Carnival Row Season2 in July 2020.

Season 2 release date:

Fans are eagerly waiting for next season, But as per reports, Carnival Row Season2 was in the shooting phase and the COVOID epidemic happened that stopped productions. This means we have to suffer a delay in the launch of next season, can expect it’s release in the first quarter of 2021. But till now enjoy the trailer of season 1.

What will be the basic Storyline?

The story of Season 2 will pick up from where season 1 ended. We can expect to see the Fae and her Fate. Fans expect a lot of clashes in season 2. Also, world-building will grow and become better in Season 2. In the new episodes, I think the world-building is just growing and getting better. So the main plot will be clear after the trailer only. But till then watch season 1 and wait for a second.

