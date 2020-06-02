CARNIVAL ROW SEASON 2: Cast, Release date, Trailer and Story plot expected

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Carnival Row is an American TV series that premiered on Prime Video in 2019. This fantasy political drama has received relatively positive reviews from critics and has fans alike.

CAST:

Orlando Bloom.

Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss, Rycroft’s former lover, who believes he died in the war.

Simon McBurney as Runyon Millworthy.

Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnrose.

David Gyasi as Agreus Astrayon.

Andrew Gower as Ezra Spurnrose.

Karla Crome as Tourmaline Larou.

Arty Froushan as Jonah Breakspear.

Indira Varma as Piety Breakspear.

Jared Harris as Absalom Breakspear.

STORY PLOT:

The series is set in a world of mythical characters. Because of the increasing political tension in the city, they flee the city. And this city also had a rapidly rising immigrant count.

These creatures endowed with mysterious mythical powers end up escaping their war-torn city. It is a series that involves an alarmingly evil ideology.

RELEASE DATE:

The series was renewed for a second season in July 2019 by Amazon. Which we initially expected it to be dropped in late 2020. With most of its shooting schedule now uncertain and with only four weeks of filming, season 2 is not in a stage to be released right now.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates on season 2. Make sure to keep updated on Moscoop for the latest information. Click on the link below to see the trailer of season 1.