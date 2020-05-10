Captain Marvel 2: Popular Plot, Cast, Release Date And Related Storyline Here  

- Advertisement -

In the middle of a quest, Vers, the Kree Queen, splits from her squad and abandoned on Earth. Her life takes an unexpected turn, though, after teaming up with Rage, a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.

Plot

In 1995, Starforce leader Vers suffered from amnesia and frequent hallucinations about an older woman on Hala’s capital planet of the Kree Empire. Yon-Rogg, her mentor and commander, advises her to control her powers. At the same time, she is encouraged by the Supreme Intellect, the artificial intelligence that monitors the Kree, to keep her feelings under check. Danvers departs to help the Skrulls locate a new homeworld, leaving Fury to reach her with a changed pager in an emergency. Fury proposes a plan to find heroes like Danvers, calling them “Avenger” after her Air Force call sign. Set in 2018, as Danvers reveals, the disabled pager is being tracked by the Avengers. Goose hops onto Fury’s desk in a post-credit, then regurgitates the Tesseract.

Now, it’s going to be fascinating to see if Captain Marvel blends into the MCU. She is the most powerful being in the entire world and came handy in Avengers: Endgame when it was time to take down Thanos. Yet she was also busy roaming the world battling other wars.

Some also theorized that over these next few stages of storytelling Marvel is gearing up to fight the Kree vs. Skrull war. If so, Captain Marvel 2 will be a significant piece of the puzzle.

Cast

The cast includes Brie Larson, Samuel Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, Jude Law, Lashana Lynch. There will be a few new faces, but there has been no information apart from this.

Release date/ Reception

Captain Marvel: The Hindustan Times, gathering numerous film reviews, noted praise for the success of Brie Larson but also criticism of the “convoluted storyline and lack of creativity” of the film.

Captain Marvel 2, the superhero sequel, will launch into theatres on July 8, 2022, taking the slot from the before unreleased Marvel movie, which was expected to open July 29, 2022.