CAPTAIN MARVEL 2: Future Release Date, Cast And Operating Information Here

It is an American film based on Marvel Comics produced by Marvel. It is
distributed by Walt Disney Motion Pictures.
RELEASE DATE
It is premiered in London on February 27 27, 2018, 4th march in
Hollywood. It includes a flyover by US Air force in honor of pilot Major
Stephen Del Bango with Larson on film before in accident on April
2018. It was first released in IMAX, 3D, in the US on March 8.
It was scheduled on July 6, 2018, but February 2015 it moved to November 2
2018 to leave space for Homecoming. The sequel will release on July 8,
2022 as it is not clear when the movie starts shooting.
CAST
Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Vers/Captain Marvel.
Samuel L.Jackson as Nick Fury.
Ben Mendelshon as Talos.
Dijmon Hounsou as Korath.
Lee Pace as Ronan the Accuser.
Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau.
Gemma Chan as Minn-Erva.
Annette Bening as Supreme Intelligence and Marvell/Dr.wendy
Lawson.
Congratulations @NiaDaCosta on breaking down barriers in the Marvel Universe! I cannot wait to see where you take Captain Marvel 2.https://t.co/80RZgSAArR
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2020
Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson.
Jude Law as Yon-Rogg.
Algenis Perez Soto as Att Lass.
Rune Temte as Bron Char.
Monica Rameau.
Sharon Blynn.
Robert Kazzinsky as Biker.
Vik Sahay as Torfaen.
Chuku Modu as Kree Spy.
Colin Ford as Danvers brother.
PLOT
After the Avengers end game, it takes five years 2023. It did not feature
much, and it is hard to find clues for sequels. Russo brothers said that
she was not in end game much, and partly she helped planets were
also affected by snap.
Could Galactus make an appearance in Captain Marvel 2? pic.twitter.com/TclsuzDvTU
— Nerdist (@nerdist) August 6, 2020
Captain to the avengers defeating Thanos in
Endgame she showed up at Tony memorial too, and now she is up to
MCU. Monica took the mantle of Captain Marvel. July 2022 release
date. Comics look 2021 earliest opportunity for footage and guesswork.