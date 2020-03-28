Home Movies Captain America: Lantern was a box-office disaster
Movies

Captain America: Lantern was a box-office disaster

By- Raman Kumar
- Advertisement -

Green Lantern was a box-office disaster, a memory that Warner Bros would happily erase if given an opportunity. The sentiments are mutual for the celebrity, Ryan Reynolds who marked his superhero film debut with this launch of the film. While the movie tanked at the box office and for motives legitimate enough, the production house is in no mood to lose any hope on this DC character that is big. A Green Lantern reboot was announced back in 2015, but since then there has been no upgrade on it. But hey, it seems like the film is finally becoming a push in the boardroom meetings of WB and they are even eyeing stars who will take this up. One among that’s Chris Evans. Christian Bale at Thor: Love and Thunder, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Hardy, Michael Fassbender and 10 Other Actors Who Played Both Marvel and DC Characters.

As per reports in We Got This Covered, Warner Bros is very interested in getting our beloved Captain America onboard for their reboot, Green Lantern Corps. They need him to depict Kyle Rayner, one of the names who was assumed to take the Green Lantern part in comics up, especially now that he’s departed Marvel for good. It was willingly declined by him although Before they desired Tom Cruise to essay the role of this superhero. He had issues with the script and no changes which were recommended by him were made by the production house. They have begun though it is unsure if the celebrity would give his nod into 22, eyeing Evans. Ghost isn’t-Man and the Wasp’ into Cheetah in’Wonder Woman 1984,’ Meet Female Villains Out Of Marvel and DC Films.

Also Read:  Queer Eye Season 5 -Release Date , Expected Plot , Cast And Every Thing You Need To Know
Also Read:  The Order Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Other Update

There are opportunities that Evans may reject the proposal. Considering he had been correlated with Captain America’s picture for so long, the celebrity currently is in no mood to sign any more superhero movies and wants to try different genres. But you don’t know. He may be impressed by the script he can get provided a fat paycheck that will prompt him to alter his thoughts. Let’s hope for the best.

- Advertisement -
Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

Must Read

Carnival Row Season 2: Latest Update Release Date And Story

TV Show Manish yadav -
The net collection that is, carnival Row, is a dream collection that is thrilling. Their season showed one year 11, on Amazon Prime Video....
Read more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: Here’s The Release Date, Cast And More

TV Show Manish yadav -
The Dragon Prince is an adventure animated series made animated and by Wonderstorm by Bardel Entertainment. Justin Richmond and Aaron Ehasz would be this...
Read more

Mindhunter Season 3: Get Latest Updates On The Netflix Series

TV Show Raman Kumar -
Mindhunter Season 3: The next season of Netflix series Midhunters is at the center of items, and the manager is currently focusing on other...
Read more

Avatar 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know

Movies Manish yadav -
The film that broke all of the records is now coming back again. It's been nearly ten years once the movie came out in...
Read more

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6: Release date, cast, plot and Lot More

TV Show Raman Kumar -
Legends of Tomorrow is an American superhero TV series. It's created Marc Guggenheim by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Phil Klemmer. The show based...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.