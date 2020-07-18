CAN ALITA WIN THE MOTORBALL AND WOULD BE ABLE TO DESTROY ZALEM? WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL 2?

- Advertisement -

ALITA: Battle Angel is an American cyberpunk action film. It evolved from a Japanese artist Yukito Kishiro’s 90’s series Gunnm and its 93’s animated adaptation Battle Angel. It was directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron, who’s also the co-writer of Alita with Laeta Kalogridis.

It’s the story of Alita, a cyborg who awakens in a new body with no memory of her pasts and intends to discover all about her life.

As it is not official that there will be a sequel of Alita yet, but with such whopping reviews’ viewers are waiting for another part of Alita to come. The first part of the movie did a business of around $404 Million worldwide.

So, if the sequel is created, it would probably be a chartbuster and could do millions of worth of business. However, the cast will remain the same, if the sequel of the movie comes.

CAST OF ALITA BATTLE ANGEL 2

Rosa Salazar

Mahershala Ali

Ed Skrein

Keenan Johnson

Eiza Gonzalez

Christoph Waltz

Jennifer Connelly

END OF ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL 1

With the death of Hugo (Keenan Jackson), Alita’s boyfriend, Alita’s grieving and so are the viewers with her. Now, both viewers and Alita want to go back to Zalem and take the revenge through attaining a rank as one of the Final Champions, in the future sport, Motor-ball.

And with that end, a sequel of the movie is assuredly expected, with Alita avenging Hugo and figuring out about her past life. Alita was betrayed by Nova, and she must take her revenge, only through the fall of Zalem, being the end game of the movie.

From Alita’s character, we learn that one should never lose hope, just because you think you have lost everything and doesn’t see any path, doesn’t means there isn’t one. You will get your chance; you just need to have patience.