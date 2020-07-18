Home TV Show CAN ALITA WIN THE MOTORBALL AND WOULD BE ABLE TO DESTROY ZALEM?...
TV Show

CAN ALITA WIN THE MOTORBALL AND WOULD BE ABLE TO DESTROY ZALEM? WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL 2?

By- Tejeshwani Singh
- Advertisement -

ALITA: Battle Angel is an American cyberpunk action film. It evolved from a Japanese artist Yukito Kishiro’s 90’s series Gunnm and its 93’s animated adaptation Battle Angel. It was directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron, who’s also the co-writer of Alita with Laeta Kalogridis.

It’s the story of Alita, a cyborg who awakens in a new body with no memory of her pasts and intends to discover all about her life.

As it is not official that there will be a sequel of Alita yet, but with such whopping reviews’ viewers are waiting for another part of Alita to come. The first part of the movie did a business of around $404 Million worldwide.

So, if the sequel is created, it would probably be a chartbuster and could do millions of worth of business. However, the cast will remain the same, if the sequel of the movie comes.

CAST OF ALITA BATTLE ANGEL 2

  • Rosa Salazar
  • Mahershala Ali
  • Ed Skrein
  • Keenan Johnson
  • Eiza Gonzalez
  • Christoph Waltz
  • Jennifer Connelly

END OF ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL 1

With the death of Hugo (Keenan Jackson), Alita’s boyfriend, Alita’s grieving and so are the viewers with her. Now, both viewers and Alita want to go back to Zalem and take the revenge through attaining a rank as one of the Final Champions, in the future sport, Motor-ball.

Also Read:  Alita Battle Angel 2: Release date, Plot, Cast And Much More Exclusive Here

And with that end, a sequel of the movie is assuredly expected, with Alita avenging Hugo and figuring out about her past life. Alita was betrayed by Nova, and she must take her revenge, only through the fall of Zalem, being the end game of the movie.

Also Read:  Cursed: Netflix Release Date, Latest Update And What Could Be The Story

From Alita’s character, we learn that one should never lose hope, just because you think you have lost everything and doesn’t see any path, doesn’t means there isn’t one. You will get your chance; you just need to have patience.

   

- Advertisement -
Tejeshwani Singh

Must Read

CAN ALITA WIN THE MOTORBALL AND WOULD BE ABLE TO DESTROY ZALEM? WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL 2?

TV Show Tejeshwani Singh -
ALITA: Battle Angel is an American cyberpunk action film. It evolved from a Japanese artist Yukito Kishiro’s 90’s series Gunnm and its 93’s animated...
Read more

Dollface Season 2: See Here All The Latest Updates.

TV Show mukesh choudhary -
The Dollface thriller series is one of the exact same show that manages to leak a similar story when Jules is left by her...
Read more

Shazam 2: Latest Update About Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More.

Movies mukesh choudhary -
If we talk about superhero films then we know that one film sector is really good that creating heroes and giving us all the...
Read more

Spinning Out Season 2: Release Date, Trailer , news and trivia

Movies Dipak Kumar -
Spinning Outside is reveal that originated in January 2020 on Netflix. The play is an American web TV show.
Also Read:  Black Summer Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Details!!
The show follows the story of...
Read more

DC Titans Season 3. Here’s Why Fans Should Await DC Titans Season 3?

Movies Dipak Kumar -
Titans is a thriller series is by the DC Universe and adored by the fans the novels of the identical name propel that. The...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.