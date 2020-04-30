Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Update On Android And iOS

- Advertisement -

It has been teased for a little while, and now it’s finally here. The Season 6 update for Call of Duty Mobile is live, and it brings along a couple of changes to the game. There are 3 new gameplay modes as well as. Call of Duty Mobile sheds its theme after a time in favour of the wild west theme that is enticing. The update is now live on both the Android and iOS.

The most significant addition to the game with the Season 6 upgrade comprises the Rust map, which will be popular with people who have been for ages into the franchise. The Rust map is available for multiplayer gameplay modes and offers snipers that are wannabe enough vantage points to prey on enemies. For those who want something akin to the wild west subject, they can opt for the Saloon map. By choosing to your Cowboy Ghost and Seraph Desperada characters, players can also get the full wild west experience.

Beneath the multiplayer section, three new gameplay modes are brought by Call of Duty Mobile Aside from the new maps. There’s a new”Kill Confirmed” mode combined with”Capture the Flag” and”1V1 Duel” mode. The 1V1 Duel is similar to the 4V4 Deathmatch mode, but instead of having four players at a team on either side, there will be two players fighting it out.

New weapons are also a part of the Season 6 update. You will find an Outlaw Sniper rifle and Wild West MSMC. Players also receive a unique” Annihilator” operator ability in the Free Battle Pass. Two events are also part of this Season upgrade, including Rust the Dust and the Gold Rush.

Apart from the brand new content, the update brings the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020, which goes live from today. Gamers rated Veteran or Higher will be able to join the event and earn various in-game benefits. Continue playing and will have to form teams with players that are chosen. Prizes contain cash rewards in addition to several in-game items.

The Season 6 upgrade also brings in a couple of UI changes gameplay optimizations and Weapons Balance.