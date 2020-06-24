CABLE GIRLS SEASON 5: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement date, Story plot and much more!!

Cable Girls is a Spanish television series by Netflix. It is a drama that was set in Madrid in the 1920s. The show shows about the lives of four young women. These women start working for a telecommunications company, which changes their lives. The company offers them decent pay and also some independence. These women all become close friends, meanwhile working for this company. The show was set to be in the 1920s, revealing problems faced by women of that time. They also tried to rise in a male-dominated society.

RELEASE DATE:

The final season consists of 12 episodes and divided into two parts, with each consisting of 6 events. The first part was released on 14 February 2020. We expect the second half of the show to be released in the summer of 2020.

TRAILER:

The trailer updates are up. Click on the link below to watch it:

CAST:

The main cast involves:

Blanca Suarez as Lidia Aguilar

Ana Fernández as Carlota Senillosa

Nadia de Santiago as Marga Suarez

Ana Polvorosa as Sara Millan

All these play the lead characters in the series and will be a part of the last season with others.

STORY PLOT:

The show was set to be in the olden times. It is mostly expected to deal with actual issues that bothered the middle class of Madrid. Which are most likely the Spanish Civil War? The women are expected to get in an argument, leaving their group in tatters. We sure do expect them to make up and get back together.

There sure will more updates about any development regarding Cable Girls Season 5.