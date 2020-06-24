Home TV Show CABLE GIRLS SEASON 5: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement date, Story plot...
TV Show

CABLE GIRLS SEASON 5: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement date, Story plot and much more!!

By- Rida Samreen

Cable Girls is a Spanish television series by Netflix. It is a drama that was set in Madrid in the 1920s. The show shows about the lives of four young women. These women start working for a telecommunications company, which changes their lives. The company offers them decent pay and also some independence. These women all become close friends, meanwhile working for this company. The show was set to be in the 1920s, revealing problems faced by women of that time. They also tried to rise in a male-dominated society.

RELEASE DATE:

The final season consists of 12 episodes and divided into two parts, with each consisting of 6 events. The first part was released on 14 February 2020. We expect the second half of the show to be released in the summer of 2020.

TRAILER:

The trailer updates are up. Click on the link below to watch it:

CAST:

The main cast involves:

  • Blanca Suarez as Lidia Aguilar
  • Ana Fernández as Carlota Senillosa
  • Nadia de Santiago as Marga Suarez
  • Ana Polvorosa as Sara Millan

All these play the lead characters in the series and will be a part of the last season with others.

Cable Girls' Season 5: Netflix Release & What We Know So Far ...

STORY PLOT:

The show was set to be in the olden times. It is mostly expected to deal with actual issues that bothered the middle class of Madrid. Which are most likely the Spanish Civil War? The women are expected to get in an argument, leaving their group in tatters. We sure do expect them to make up and get back together.

Also Read:  Stranger Things Season 4: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know
Also Read:  Sex Education 3: Plot, cast, release date and everything you need to know

There sure will more updates about any development regarding Cable Girls Season 5.

Rida Samreen

Must Read

World War  Z 2: Plot, Cast, expected release date and all the latest information about the movie

Movies Sundari P.M -
World War Z is a 2013 American zombie apocalypse action movie. Marc Forster directed the film. The movie was a massive hit of all...
Read more

CABLE GIRLS SEASON 5: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement date, Story plot and much more!!

TV Show Rida Samreen -
Cable Girls is a Spanish television series by Netflix. It is a drama that was set in Madrid in the 1920s. The show shows...
Read more

Altered Carbon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And Everything You Should Know

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
Altered Carbon season 3 Launch Storyline and date subtleties — Altered carbon has been one of the science fiction that has intrigued it Has...
Read more

RAGNAROK SEASON 2: Release date, Cast, Story plot expected, Trailer and all latest updates click here

TV Show Rida Samreen -
The hit Norwegian Netflix drama, Ragnarok, which Adam Price has created and SAM Productions has produced, is the talk of the town. The series...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And More Update Uploaded Here

TV Show Rupal Joshi -
Derry Girls is Your British Sitcom TV Series, Written by Lisa McGee, and Created by Hat Trick Productions. Derry Girls Plot has set up...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.