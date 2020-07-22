Cable Girls Season 5: Release date, Cast , Expected plot , a show that worth for society!

Cable Girls Season 5:

Cable Girls is one of the most loved and superhit series on women empowerment. Last season’s second part is yet to be premiered, i.e., season five remaining episodes. The series first premiered on 28 April 2017. Finally is completed its journey and came to the final season, i.e., season five. Season five has 12 episodes in total with six episodes dropped on 4 February 2020, and remaining are yet to be aired. But due to the COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased, which results in postpone of many new seasons. The remaining part is scheduled in summer 2020, but there is no sign of them until now.

Season five till now

Cable Girls is Netflix’s first-ever Spanish show. The program reveals the complexities of women that are working. The show also reveals the status of women in society. They are represented attempting to discover a balance between family, friends, and profession . Lydia finds it tough to choose a way to walk and search for another way to produce her debts are paid by a police officer. A friend of Lydia is accused of murder while other attempts to save him.

The season concludes with different methods of women, along with the passing of Angeles. This is an entertaining and inspiring show that everyone must watch.

Cast/Artists

Blancce Suarez , Ana Farnandez , Nadia de Santiago , Ana Polvorosa , Yon Gonzalez , Martino Rivas , Nico Romero.