Cable Girls Season 5: Cast, Plot, Release Date And Get New Updates Here

By- Tejeshwani Singh
Cable Girls is a Spanish drama Web television series set in the era of the 1920s. The series premiered on Netflix. So far there are 4 seasons and part 1 of the finale season.

Season 1 to season 4 consists of eight episodes each. The final season has 2 parts five episodes each. The running time of events is about 41-60 mins.

The first season it premiered on April 28, 2017, and The second season released on December 25, 2017. Season 3 was being released on September 7, 2018. The fourth season came on August 8, 2019. Recently the part 1 of the final season appeared on February 14, 2020. 

The show stars Ana Fernández, Nadia de Santiago, Blanca Suárez, and Maggie Civantos in leading roles. The series holds an IMDb rate of 7.7 and 100% by Rotten Tomatoes. 

These four amazing women have got the eye of the world, and the fans are waiting for the finale.

Cable Girls Season 5 Cast

Officially, the actors who have played the roles in the previous seasons will be back.

That confirms Nadia de Santiago as Maria Inmaculada Suárez Pazos, Ana Fernández as Carlota Rodríguez de Senillosa, Blanca Suárez as Lidia Aguilar Dávila. There aren’t any replacement yet but we can have new appearances according to the story.

Cable Girls Season 5 Plot

The story of Cable Girls revolves around four women that changed after they got a job in a company. It reveals the difficulties that many Spanish women had to face in the 1920s era.

Now talking about season 5, it is set throughout the Spanish War in the time between 1936 to 1939.

Season 5 reveals that Lydia discovers about her friend’s daughter, Sophia, who had enrolled to fight in the Civil War. The group re-units to bring her back home after the war.

Cable Girls Season 5 Release Date

Part 1 of the season finale recently released on February 14, 2020. As of now, there is no official announcement for the release date of part 2, so we can expect it to release somewhere around June 2020.

