CABLE GIRLS SEASON 5: CAST, PLOT AND EVERYTHING WE KNOW

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Cable Girls is a Spanish television series by Netflix. It is a drama which was set in Madrid in the 1920s. The show shows about the lives of four young women. These women start working for a telecommunications company which changes their lives. The company offers them decent pay and also some independence. These women all really become close friends meanwhile working for this company. The show was set to be in the 1920s which reveals problems faced by women of that time. They also tried to rise up in a male-dominated society.

CAST:

The main cast involves:

  • Blanca Suarez as Lidia Aguilar
  • Ana Fernández as Carlota Senillosa
  • Nadia de Santiago as Marga Suarez
  • Ana Polvorosa as Sara Millan

All these play the lead characters in the series and will be a part of the last season with others.

STORY PLOT:

The show was set to be in the olden times. It is mostly expected to deal with actual issues that bothered the middle class of Madrid. Which are most likely the Spanish Civil War? The women are expected to get in an argument, leaving their group in tatters. We sure do expect them to make up and get back together.

There sure will more updates about any development regarding Cable Girls Season 5.

Also Read:  Taboo season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot and a better storyline

RELEASE DATE:

The final season consists of 12 episodes and has been divided into two parts, with each consisting of 6 episodes. The first part was released on 14 February 2020. We expect the second half of the show to be released in the summer of 2020.

Also Read:  the walking dead world beyond: Release date, Cast, Plot and Much More

TRAILER:

The trailer updates are up.

Click on the link below to watch it:

Rida Samreen

