Cable Girls Season 5: A Bittersweet Love And Belonging Saga

Cable Girls has been one of Netflix’s most successful Spanish-language shows since 2017. In 1928 Madrid, the series followed a group of friends who worked as cable operators. Passion, enthusiasm, risk, and a plethora of fantastic outfits characterized their lives.

which pretty much squashes any romantic love triangle for Alba/Lidia (despite what the promo would have you believe) and the fact that the show chose to tackle the Spanish civil war, a sensitive subject for those in Spain and something the rest of the world knows very little about.

There were good things, bad things, and some…well, baffling things about this show we’d enjoyed for four seasons. And that’s what we’re going to talk about right now. So come along with us as we delve into the good, poor, and ugly of Cable Girls Season 5

Every episode had a twist and a surprise in every act.

Everyone’s world had been broken by the end of episode 5. Nobody was sure what was going to happen next. Some of the characters were smiling at the end of episode 5, while others were in total misery.

There are plenty of cliffhangers to keep you hooked for the rest of the season. All fans have to do now is cross their fingers that the remaining characters get their happy endings.

Surely! The good performances by the cast members contribute to the authenticity and enjoyment of this intense drama, and two highlights of the show are the sisterhood between Lidia and her three friends and the brotherhood between Francisco and Carlo.

The brilliant costume design of ‘Cable Girls’ gives it an air of authenticity and takes viewers back to 1920s Madrid – from bob haircuts and drop-waist dresses for women to sleek suits for men and cloche hats, ‘Cable Girls’ recreate 1920s Madrid in outstanding fashion.

The show’s use of popular music, however, detracts from the show’s reconstruction of 1920s Madrid. Having said that, it is still a fantastic reflection of the period.

In terms of themes, the show does an excellent job of providing audiences with insight into the lives of suffragette women. We meet female characters who are often coerced into careers, relationships, and unfavorable circumstances in the show.

Obviously, the show has made an impact on its audience, earning a commendable overall rating of 7.8/10 on IMDb.