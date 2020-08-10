Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8: Why so much of delays?

- Advertisement -

Police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine renew for another season on January 2020. And despite of ongoing pandemic situations. There are hopes that detective Jake Peralta can still be back on screens before season is out. Meanwhile protests in US against police has its own severe impact on this police comedy drama show.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Release Date

According to NBC’s 2020-2021 shedule publish in June 2020. Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s upcoming seasons will air this autumn in US. Although this can face a delay due to ongoing pandemic situations worldwide. And protest against police in USA is a barrier too. Though Corona pandemic and script change do not impact so much to the series. Expecting the season eight till late 2020.

Plot for Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8

Writing team of the show till now have not revealed so much about the coming season. The writers and creators do not want show to be ignorant of its impact on frontline workers. The recent killing of George Floyd by police in US effect the season’s script. With actor Terry Crews revealing that the cast and crew are assessing how to go forward with the series in light of Black Lives Matter Protests.

Cast that may return for Season 8

Andy Samberg , Joe Lo Truglio , Andre Braugher , Melissa Fumero , Stephanie Beatriz , Terry Crews , Dirk Blocker , Joel Mc Kinnon Miller.