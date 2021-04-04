Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7: Review The Formula Works In The Latest Season

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is the only Mike Schur-created TV show on the air now that The Good Place has officially ended. The show’s formula will be well-known to audiences after seven seasons: Later in the season, a new season-long villain will most likely emerge, leading to a cliffhanger that disrupts the status quo for a few episodes the next season before doing it all again.

Review:

Despite the fact that the show is only a sitcom, it has amassed a sizable cast of villains over the years. From the Vulture to the Butcher to John Kelly, none of them (except Doug Judy) are quite as charming as Madeline Wuntch (Kyra Sedgwick). Her professionalism sets her apart from other villains, from her hilarious back-and-forth jabs with Holt (Andre Braugher).

The last time we saw her, she was assisting the squad in the removal of Commissioner Kelly before learning that Holt had been promoted to detective after just a month, which irritated her so much that she demoted the Captain and forced him to work as a traffic control officer.

The first episode makes good use of all of its plots, with the main one being Peralta’s investigation into the assassination attempt, the B-plot being Holt’s annoyance with his new job, and the C-plot being a nice little side story involving Amy and the next move in her relationship to Jake.

READ MORE:- Riverdale Season 5: Review With The Exception Of Betty, None Of The Characters Change Much.

Thankfully, none of them are monotonous. Even if the Amy subplot doesn’t pay off right away, it might have bigger ramifications in the future and even hint at the show’s conclusion. Similarly, Holt’s dissatisfaction with his new job leads to him hijacking the main investigation, resulting in a funny new dynamic between him and his surrogate son Jake, which quickly becomes the best parody of the series.

The characters’ ability to adapt and bring the show forward no matter how the dynamics, plot, or setting alter is a testament to Mike Schur’s humor. Brooklyn Nine-cast Nine’s has always been eccentric and multi-dimensional, a quality shared by The Office, Parks and Recreation, and The Good Place.

We have a clear understanding of the characters’ feelings and motivations after seven seasons. As is common for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the show’s writers excel at securing prominent and unforgettable guest stars in positions that you want to see return time and time again. For example, Bilderback as the badass Captain Kim is a refreshing change of pace from the normal goofballs or monsters who enter the Nine-Nine.

READ MORE:- Stranger Things Season 4: Confirmed By Netflix, Read All Latest News Is Here!!!

If there’s one flaw with this new season, it’s that you can predict how much of it will end just by watching these two episodes, which could become tedious for some viewers. But, when the formula works so well and the characters are so entertaining to watch, why mess with it? If the Season 7 opener is any indication, we’re in for a treat when it comes to watching the Nine-Nine get into new shenanigans for the next season.