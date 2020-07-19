Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 – Laugh until you get Laughter-Pangs

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” follows the adventures of humorous Det. Jake Peralta and his differing, adorable associates as they police the NYPD’s 99th Precinct.
finally catching up with brooklyn nine-nine season 6. ahh i miss gina and this show so much! 😍❤ pic.twitter.com/cg1oKluz4V
— rue (@kriziarueka) July 17, 2020
Commander Ray Holt assumes control over Brooklyn’s 99th area, which incorporates Detective Jake Peralta, a gifted however joyful criminologist who’s accustomed to doing anything he desires. Different workers of the 99th area include Detective Amy Santiago – Jake’s over accomplishing, and an accomplice, Detective Rosa Diaz – an intense and minding her business associate, Detective Charles Boyle – Jake’s closest companion who likewise really likes Rosa, Detective Sergeant Terry Jeffords – who was as of late removed the field after the introduction of his twin young ladies, and Gina Linetti – the region’s snide chairman.
Release Date
Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 debuted on January 10, 2019, on NBC and ended on May 16, 2019. It is the first season to be premiered on NBC, as the show was dropped on May 10, 2018, by Fox. The season comprises of 18 episodes.
The Casting Members
The main casting members are Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt, Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully/Earl Scully.