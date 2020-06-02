Home TV Show Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 Cast, Plot And News
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 Cast, Plot And News

By- Rupal Joshi
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an American police parody TV show made by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. The course of action turns around Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), an adolescent anyway talented NYPD criminologist in Brooklyn’s episodic 99th Precinct, who routinely conflicts. With his new pioneer, the veritable and unforgiving Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher).

The plot of Brooklyn Nine

Holt finds he lost the main circumstance to John Kelly and is sent into significant unhappiness until Jake and Amy asked him to go up against Kelly’s regressive systems, achieving the new official retaliating against the Nine-Nine. Gina leaves her work environment in the wake of inferring that her endowments would be better spent elsewhere and transforms into a productive web VIP. Amy and Jake chat on whether they need kids or not. Terry floats through the Lieutenant’s Exam. And wins the “Cinco de Mayo” Heist also called Halloween Heist because.

Anyway, the Nine-Nine needs more resources for him to remain. And he finds that he might be moved to Staten Island.

Jake and Holt find that Kelly is using his new obscure tip application to unfairly wiretap the masses. Driving them to enrol a segment of their old rivals to help reveal his bad behaviours. Because of Jake and Wuntch masterminding a catch for a fake seizing. Kelly is suspended and Wuntch transforms into the acting judge. She uses her new circumstance to allow Terry to stay at the Nine-Nine. And force Holt to make up for his missing watch official days.

The cast of Brooklyn Nine

  •  Andy Samberg a role as Jake Peralta,
  • Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz,
  • Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords,
  • Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago,
  • Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle,
  • Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti,
  • Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock,
  • Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully
  • and Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt.
Rupal Joshi

