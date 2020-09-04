Broken but beautiful season 3; Release date; possible plot lines; cast and characters

- Advertisement -

This series is one of the Hindi web TV series and was based on the genre of romance. The series was created and developed by the same person Ekta Kapoor. People are eagerly waiting for this series and let us wait for a new opening.

Broken but beautiful season 3; interesting plot lines;

This series focuses a beautiful love story between the two couples and the series was full a romantic packed series. In this series, there was a widowed person named veer and he lost his wife in a car accident. This situation made him more depressed and he talked himself to forget his wife’s memories. Veer wife Alina is one of the beautiful women and after her death, another character’s main character emerges in this story and he is Alina’s sister ishanvi. Ishanvi and his husband helped veer to overcome from past memories.

One fine day, the veer meets her friend Kartik and he planned to buy his house. Kartik is one of the cousin’s relations for veer and he was also in a relationship with Sameera. But the relationship had no longer continues their story. Kartik broke up with Sameera and started dating with another girlfriend. One fine day, veer meets Sameera to get some signature and both of them shared their love story. After some days, veer and Sameera decided to act like a lovable couple in order to make Kartik jealous. Later the romantic scenes started the love story between veer and Sameera and the story continues in a romantic way.

Broken but beautiful season 3; Cast And Characters;

We may expect the same leading roles in next season namely, Vikrant Massey as veer Shekhawat, harleen Sethi as Sameera Joshi, Sheetal Thakur as Alina, Simran Kaur Mundi as Ananya, anuja Joshi as Debbie, pooja bhamrah as rutuparna, Nikhil Sabharwal as Adil, meherzan Mazda as parth, etc..

The above character sill return in the third season. yet, we have to wait and discover some more new characters for this series.

Broken beautiful season 3; Release date

There was no specified release date for this series and It will be revealed as soon as possible in future days.