Sport
British Sports journalism Award To Former Windies Cricketer

23
23
0

adminhttp://moscoop.com

Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding was awarded the Best Pundit Award at the SJA British Sports Journalism Award 2020. This award was given online due to Corona. She has received this award for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Michael Holding

He gave a wonderful message about racism during the England-West Indies series last year. People do not know what things have to go through in life. People underestimate you and think less about you.

“It is something that has been in me and in my head for many, many years,” ‘Sky Sports’ quoted Holding as saying in his video acceptance speech.

“People don’t understand what it is like to go through life and always thinking that people think less of you than what you think of yourself,” he added

Asked if he thinks that 2020 will play a vital role in bringing about change in social and racial equality, Holding said: “I believe so and I hope so.” “If you just look at the protests on the road and look at the faces of the people that were on the road.

Michael Holding

I saw a Swedish women’s football team take a knee before a game, so it is going all over the world that people are recognizing that things need to be done, and it’s about time it did.

” BLM gained momentum in the wake of African-American George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer in the USA in May last year.

