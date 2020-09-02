Briarpatch Season 2 : Black clouds of cancellation on it !!

- Advertisement -

Briarpatch is an anthology crime drama series that airs on USA network. Upon its launch , show is well recieve by the critics. However it fails to meet up to the expectation of audience and fans. Inspite of a great cast and strong characterization it lacks a solid central theme . Now there is a big question mark over the season 2 of the show.

About Briarpatch Season 2 :

Briarpatch season one premiere on 6 February 2020 on USA Network . After a span of ten episodes it end on 13 April 2020 . The premiere episode of Briarpatch has 528,000 views and 0.09 rating in 18-49 demography . Till second episode viewership fell to 357,000 . So broadcaster change the timing of the show . However this shift of time slot was also not beneficial . A shift in prime time slots and falling ratings are not a good indicator and expectations are the show may end soon . So the season 2 and furthure seasons will face cancellation .

Story/Plot of the Briarpatch :

The cast is led by Rosario Dawson which centers Allegra Hill who decides to investigate the death of her sister . She was a detective name Felicity Hill . She was killed in an apparent car bombing and Allegra return to her home town to investigate . Once she gets deep into it finds many other secrets behind her death. Including corruption cases , terror funding , trafficking etc.