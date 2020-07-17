Home TV Show Breathe Season 2:Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming Information
TV Show

Breathe Season 2:Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming Information

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Breathe:

Breathe is an Indian crime drama thriller web television series. First dropped on Amazon prime videos on January 26, 2018 . It is Amazon prime videos second Indian original series after Inside Edge.

Breathe Season 2 release date:

Season two for Breathe will star Abhishek Bachchan and will be aired on Amazon prime on 10 July 2020. With the title Breath: into the shadows. The trailer is released for fans and fans are getting more excited after watching it. And too for Abhishek’s debut to OTT platform.

Breathe Season 2 storyline :

The entire season one of this web television series revolves around the question asked: “how far will you go for your loved ones ?”. The series is an ultimate chase between two men who can go to any extent for their loved ones.

Talking about season two, the cast contains previous as well as new characters. Much more drama is to unfold this season as well as new angel between Amit Sash and Abhishek will add a unique twist. With the poster and trailer, a mind-bending thriller from Mayank Sharma. Abhishek playing the role of a father whose daughter is missing from three months and no word from her or kidnappers. As they were about to lost hopes on the day an anonymous package is received. It contains hope for their daughter. The kidnapper is masked who only contacts through videos on a Smart Tab. He demands a murder by Abhishek now being a psychologist he tries to get behind mind games.

Cast and artists:

 Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sash, Sapna Pabdi, Neena Kulkarni, Atharva Vishwakarma, Hrishikesh Joshi, Shriswara, Shrikant Yadav, Urmila Kantikar, Kali Prasad Mukherjee.
