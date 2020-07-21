Breathe Season 2: Cast, Pot, Release Date And All That You Have To Know!!

Another Indian crime drama thriller gaining so much popularity. The first season was released on amazon prime video on January 26, 2018. And the sequel released on July 10, 2020. The series is all about how far you can go to protect your loved ones. The second sequel is premiered with the name Breath: Into the Shadows For those who haven’t yet watched the second, go watch now it is already out on amazon prime.

Cast spoilers of Breathe: Into the shadows:

The cast of the second season is: Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, and Amit Sadh are playing the lead roles in the Breathe season 2.

Ivana Kaur as Siya Sabharwal, Resham Shrivardha as Gayatri Mishra, Shrikant Verma as Jaiprakash, Plabita Borthakur as Meghna Verma, Saiyami Kher as Shirley, Varin Roopani as young Avinash.

When will breathe season 2 trailer?

The trailer is out everywhere. You can watch the trailer on youtube as well. Amazon prime also released the trailer.

Spoilers of Breathe: Into the shadows

The season 2 of Breathe had already premiered on amazon prime. The story of season two is that a father’s love can save a life or take one. There are a total of eight episodes. The story is about desperate parents who try to search for their missing daughter who is kidnapped. The kidnappers ask the father to kill somebody if he wants his daughter alive. In the ending, it is seen that Shirley visits Avinash at the facility and asks him if he is under the control of psychopath J but Avinash assures her that he is not. Then Shirley gives him a paper on which is written a code C-16, it is the code that J has given her and he told her that he would give her if he ever needed her help.

The scenes end with Abhishek Bachan showing that J has taken control of his mind. This may be a hint that fans may also see a season 3.