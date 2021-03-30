Breaking Bad Season 5 Latest Full Review And Release Date Update

Breaking Bad’s fifth and final season aired on AMC in the United States and Canada from July 15, 2012, to September 29, 2013. The sixteen-episode season is divided into two parts, each with eight episodes.

Review;

The Dark Knight doesn’t have anything in common with Breaking Bad except for one key quote: “You either die a hero or live long enough to see oneself become the criminal.” The quote could not be more accurate in the case of Walter White in AMC’s flagship series.

Breaking Bad is one of the few exceptions to the rule of many shows having peaks and valleys through seasons. Every season builds on the previous season’s suspense and plot layers, culminating in some of the best TV episodes ever written. The previous season came to a dramatic conclusion.

Gus Fring is no longer alive. Walter White is on top of the world, despite the fact that the operation is in shambles. Until, of course, the first scene of this film. Walter White is a completely different person now; he’s desperate and on the run. He’s eluding the cops with his long hair and tattered clothing, and something has imploded in his face.

This effectively establishes the atmosphere and mood for the season finale. Walter will be apprehended, but the question now is how and when. In comparison to season 2’s pink teddy and the subsequent plane crash, which foreshadowed a potential result, this creates a completely different feeling, one that feels even more urgent and desperate.

The key source of stress here is Walter’s effort to pick up where Gus Fring left off. He divides the company into three parts: himself, Jesse, and Mike. Things are looking up, at least for now, but Walter’s adoption of Fring’s spot at the top comes with the same icy brutality.

Along with the plot, there are various instances of symbology, colors, lighting, and clever camera angles that contribute to the story’s scope. For most of the season, Walter’s family home, for example, is bathed in thick, unforgiving shadows. Through pillars, windows, and even a coffee table with broken bottles, the camera deliberately builds a barrier between the “good guys” and the “bad guys.

On top of that, there’s the music, which is an integral part of the series. Every song is carefully selected, with lyrics that emphasize the message being conveyed. That’s not to mention the penultimate episode, which concludes with a fitting rendition of the main title sequence we’ve all become accustomed to hearing over the years.

Breaking Bad’s success is due to the masterful mix of elements that it employs. Yes, the plot is surprising and contains some bizarre moments, but Breaking Bad is so much more. All of the above elements come together to create a chemical reaction unlike anything else seen on the small screen.