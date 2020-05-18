BOSCH SEASON 7: Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Story Plot expected and all the latest news.

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Bosch is an American police drama web television series. Furthermore, Fabrik entertainment and Amazon are the production companies of the Bosch series. The United States is the origin country of the series. The series has six seasons to date. Moreover, Bosch Season seven will be the finale of the series. The first season released on 6th February 2014. The series has received positive comments from the public and is complemented for storyline and drama ethics.

CAST:

The main cast of Season 7 includes:

Lynn Collins as Alicia Kent

Kovar McClure as Dr. Stanley Kent

Ashton Holmes as Roger Dillion

Kevin Will as Waylon Strout

Carter Macintyre as FBI Agent

Julie Ann Emery as FBI Agent.

STORY PLOT:

The plot of Season 6 revolves around Detective Harry Bosch. Furthermore, new investigations and cases take place in season six. The sixth season is based on two novels, The Overlooked and Dark Sacred Night.

Harry Bosch encounters problems while solving cases and the nightmares he comes across while on the investigation. Also, this time the cases will have a different twist in them making finding clues a difficult task for Harry Bosch.

RELEASE DATE:

The producers confirmed the seventh season of Bosch on 13th February 2020. Season 6 released recently on 16th April 2020. Furthermore, the release date was not affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Season 7 will release next year and will be the last season of the Bosch Series.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates on season 7 so far. Stay tuned on the moscoop for more information.

Till then, click on the link below to watch the trailer of season 6