Bosch Season 6: Series Is Serious To Declare Own Release Date, Cast, And Plot

By- Dishanto Dasgupta
Bosch season 6: Release date, cast, plot, and all other details revealed!
Dishanto Dasgupta
May 2 2020, 04:00 pm IST

How much are you thrilled about the new Bosch season? So, if you are excited to know about the new Bosch season 6, then stay connected with us.

Bosch season 6: About the series and Plot

Bosch is produced by Amazon Studios and Fabrik Entertainment, which is developed by Eric Overmeyer for Amazon. The season has received positive comments from the critics and the general public. The series is enjoyed by many, even though the series did not try to push its limits. Bosch, the main character, who is a detective, tries to solve various tricky cases and will try to conquer various problems of his own life. His characteristics resemble a Sturdy, Consistent man who creates his own rules.

Bosch Season 6

Bosch season 6: Release Date

Season 6 of this show premiered on April 16, 2020, which was a day earlier than it was supposed to be launched. Connelly, who is the chief executive producer of this show, said that was he had a lot of eagerness within himself to get a new season started.

Bosch season 6: Cast

Titus Welliver – Harry Bosch
Jamie Hector- Detective II Jerry Edgar, Bosch’s Assistant
Amy Aquino- Lieutenant II Grace Billets, Bosch’s friend
Lance Reddick- Chief of Police, Irvin Iring
These are the main characters of the series. There are many other characters also in this show like:

Kovar Mcclure will feature as Dr. Stanley Kent, Lynn Collins will feature as Alicia Kent, Abby Brambell as Heather Strout, Kevin will role-play as Waylon Strout, Benjamin Burt will feature as Ben Craver, Tzi Ma will feature as Brenton Charles, Jon Fletcher will roleplayvas Alex stands, Jonny Rios will feature as Antonio Valens and so on.

