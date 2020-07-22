Bosch Season 6 – Is the Investigation still on?

Over the last few weeks I’ve watched all 6 seasons of Bosch and I have to say, I’m really impressed. Good solid cop show!

Apparently just one more season to go. Maybe I should have waited until that dropped 🤨#AmazonOriginal #AmazonPrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/QaiNuq8crl

— Andy Crowther (@AndyCr15) July 18, 2020