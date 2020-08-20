BOSCH SEASON 6: Future Release Date And Reloaded Review Declure Here

- Advertisement -

S06 E01 – THE OVERLOOK

A year has passed, and Bosch is grinding on Daisy Clayton murder case called to the lake to investigate the murder of medical, physical Stanley Kent. Maddie starts a new internship; chief Irvin starts his mayoral campaign.

S06 E02 – GOOD PEOPLE ON BOTH SIDES

Kent’s widow Alicia leads Bosch and the FBI to suspect citizens in connection to stolen caesium radioactive element and murder

S0 E03 – THREE WINDOWS

When cops discover a man covered in radiation burns, hunt for the radioactive element intensifies but Bosch and Edgar if their assumptions have been wrong all along.

S06 E04 – PART OF THE DEAL

Bosch discovers more to Alicia Kent’s story. Elizabeth Clayton calls with jump starts her daughter’s cold case. Edgar and Hovan had made a plan to move in on Arvil.

S06 E05 – MONEY, HONEY

Bosch discovers deeper into Clayton’s past. Edgar scrambles to find evidence confirming Bosch suspicions in Kent case. Hovan goes undercover to learn Arvil’s criminal deals.

S06 E06 – THE ACE HOTEL

Chandler brokers had a deal that leads to confession giving Bosch and Edgar they need to go after Kent’s killer. Bosch digs deep into street involving Daisy, Elizabeth when she pursues lead.

S06 E07 – HARD FEELINGS

Working close to murder Bosch and Edgar reveals a new clue. Dwight pressures Edgar to bring his son’s killer to justice. Barrel receives damaging old recording.

When Bosch opens this case, he’ll find himself in a dangerous race against time. Watch #BoschAmazon Season 6 now on @PrimeVideo. https://t.co/gLshd5KkKJ pic.twitter.com/OTOYqfGBGF — Bosch (@BoschAmazon) April 17, 2020

S06 E08 – COPY CAT

Six weeks later, Judge Sobel hears objections to evidence against Alicia Kent. Hovan and Edgar are on the verge of bringing down.

S06 E09 – DARK SACRED NIGHT

Bosch closes on a suspect in Daisy Clayton as Elizabeth is unravelled. Arvil is cunning and worries he’ll slip away.

Bosch wouldn’t be the investigator he is without him. Happy birthday to @Connellybooks. #BoschAmazon pic.twitter.com/FxhlaKmOe7 — Bosch (@BoschAmazon) July 21, 2020

S06 E10 – SOME MEASURE OF JUSTICE

Irving and Maddie make big decisions about the future. Bosch and Edgar have unexpected tragedies and share frustration with a system.