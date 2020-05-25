Home TV Show BOSCH SEASON 6: Cast, Release date, Trailer, Air date and Everything you...
BOSCH SEASON 6: Cast, Release date, Trailer, Air date and Everything you need to know more.

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Bosch is an American police drama web television series. Furthermore, Fabrik entertainment and Amazon are the production companies of the Bosch series. The United States is the origin country of the series.

The series has six seasons to date. Moreover, Bosch Season seven will be the finale of the series. The first season released on 6th February 2014. The series has received positive comments from the public and is complemented for storyline and drama ethics. The fans can’t wait no more for the 7th instalment. Stay tuned on moscoop for more updates. Scroll down to see more information on cast, plot and all trailer updates.

CAST:

 The main cast of Season 6 includes:

  • Lynn Collins as Alicia Kent
  • Kovar McClure as Dr. Stanley Kent
  • Ashton Holmes as Roger Dillion
  • Kevin Will as Waylon Strout
  • Carter Macintyre as FBI Agent
  • Julie Ann Emery as FBI Agent.

STORY PLOT:

Harry Bosch encounters problems while solving cases and the nightmares he comes across while on the investigation. Also, this time the cases will have a different twist in them making finding clues a difficult task for Harry Bosch.

The plot of Season 6 revolves around Detective Harry Bosch. Furthermore, new investigations and cases take place in season six. The sixth season is based on two novels, The Overlooked and Dark Sacred Night.

RELEASE DATE:

The producers confirmed the seventh season of Bosch on 13th February 2020. Season 6 released recently on 16th April 2020. Furthermore, the release date was not affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

TRAILER:

The trailer of season 6 is officially out and confirmed. Stay tuned on the scoop for more information.

Till then, click on the link below to watch the trailer of season 6.

Rida Samreen

BOSCH SEASON 6: Cast, Release date, Trailer, Air date and Everything you need to know more.

