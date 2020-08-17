Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 161 : release date ,preview and what new will be there!!

- Advertisement -

‘Baruto’ is quite an enjoyable anime, especially if you love or follow the Naruto franchise. More than anything, Baruto also manages to evoke a sense of nostalgia for everyone. Baruto” is the direct sequel of Naruto Shippuden and is premiering since 5 April 2017.

‘Baruto’ Episode 161 Release Date :

Till now, the recent season of Naruto Naruto Next Generations has 160 episodes. Now soon on 16 August 2020, 161 th episode will come with some new surprises. The title will be ‘The Castel Nightmares.’

Plot and reviews for Coming Episode :

To the ones who follow throughout its journey will very well remember. He is an extravagant kid with big dreams. And sometimes plays small silly pranks on others too. But this time, he is not a kid but a father of a kid. Unfortunately, Naruto, although it has everything in life life isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Baruto’s, Naruto’s kid, is also similar to him the same sense of humour and naughtorious. He is taking training as a new generation Shinobi. This season tells about his lifetime phases. In the future, he has to come out of his comfort zone. To ensure the safety of his people and stand like a brave Shinobi warrior.

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS – Episode 161 – The Castle of Nightmares just launched! https://t.co/6QldL60lar pic.twitter.com/5xTYyU0335 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) August 16, 2020

Where to Watch Dubbed Version of anime:

Because this is a Japanese manga series, so like most of the other, it is to in Japanese. But you can watch it with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and Hulu. It takes dubbed version time to release, but it will be available on Viz media and Anime Lab.