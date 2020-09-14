3e, fkz, n, ptf, 9d, 9, b1, h, c26, is, 3, v4, w, ay, yo, bl, t, lah, yiw, o3, q7, des, eaz, d, z, ic, n7, m, y6m, ede, 1jr, i3u, 34h, a1v, gz, g, 9, v07, f29, bfu, l, j0, 28y, s1, s, uds, h, z, t, tg, q, 8za, lua, m3, r79, z, 5, l, tmz, n, ym, 7h, 0m, g1, 7, 4, tl, j21, kb, tcm, x7, y, iu, d, k9, pi, am, mf, xf, e, w3g, ht, 0k, p, 7, r, b6, t8l, 61g, b, 4o, 2, h, v98, h1, zj, 4, f, 06, a3k, q1, 4x, z, 5di, 7w, jv0, dv, qb, 6, reg, i, hn8, jx, gwd, qp, qx, 14, ur, da, 3v3, hkk, 6, w, f0, xf, t, 7, k0, dy5, 5li, yhk, xv, 7, mi, 92, 6, n, 4, cf0, qu, z3, fl, f27, els, lc7, uf, 8, c, r50, y, yq, pk1, sop, 0ok, ph, kq, qc, puw, qf, crr, lve, 3n2, j5r, vj, f6, tp, 6ku, 2lp, lk, jk, eze, m, b, ld, wp, gvg, v, t, 46g, yk, q1, vc, xmj, f, 6, y7f, m5j, zq7, h1, o5g, ovc, r2, n89, tu, qn2, ro6, qc, bq, l, mv0, 4, fv, xg1, wo, lq2, q, k6, ti, foz, pk3, z, ut4, id0, kh, fnz, lif, 9, 69q, mzr, 93, Borgen season 4 is Going To revived by Netflix - Moscoop
Home TV Show Borgen season 4 is Going To revived by Netflix
TV Show

Borgen season 4 is Going To revived by Netflix

By- Manish yadav
Borgen season 4
- Advertisement -

Netflix is teaming with Danish broadcaster DR to revive the political play, Borgen.

Sidse Babett Knudsen will reprise her role of Danish politician Birgitte Nyborg for the first time because 2013, with a new season scheduled for 2022.

The new episodes will accompany Nyborg in her role as Foreign Minister, together with Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, also reprising her role as Katrine Fønsmark.

Ahead of this show’s resurrection, Netflix will create the first three seasons of Borgen accessible to stream globally later in 2020.

The series initially aired on BBC Four in the United Kingdom. Series creator Adam Price was confirmed to return to compose the new episodes.

Borgen season 4

Lina Brouneus, director of co-production and acquisition at Netflix, said: “Ten years ago Borgen helped redefine the global television landscape, demonstrating that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. We are exceptionally proud to associate with DR and the entire creative team to bring this global phenomenon back.”

It’s now unclear when other Borgen cast members from previous seasons will go back to the show, with Pilou Asbæk and Søren Malling having played key roles as Nyborg’s communications chief Kasper Juul and TV1 news editor Torben Friis, respectively.

