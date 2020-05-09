Borderlands 3: Presented Plot, Cast, Release Date And Lot More New Updates Here  

- Advertisement -

Borderlands 3 is a role-playing video game developed by Gearbox software. It belongs to the strategic action genre. It is a sequel to previous Borderlands 2 game and a fourth main entry to the franchise. Like the earlier games, you can play the game alone or in a group up to four. Various missions on time to time basis and prizes are set accordingly. The game introduces us to four new characters, Amara, Moze, Zane, and Fl4K.

Plot

Borderlands 3 revolves around planet Pandora like the previous parts. Pandora contains Vaults containing immense treasure and advanced technology. In Borderlands 3, we see after the vacuum created by the death of handsome Jack and Hyperion Corporation. The twin siblings, Troy and Tyreen Calypso, form the children of the Vault and is in a war scenario with Crimson Readers, a resistance force created by Lilith to protect Pandora from the Calypsos.

At this point, Lilith invites the four characters in a mission to recover the Vault, wherein a series of events we come up to see how the future of Pandora shapes and what lies ahead.

Cast

The voices of Amara, Moze, Zane, and FL4K wee given by Zehra Fazal, Marissa Lenti, Cian Barry, and Sungwon Cho respectively, whereas most of the other characters reprised their voices from the previous games.

Release Date

The game released on 13th September 2019 separately on four different platforms PS4, Xbox One, MS Windows, and Apple software.

Reception of the series

Borderlands 3 generally received favourable reviews, according to Metacritic. Game Spot also gave a positive review while P C Gamer tagged it as “the best and worst of the series all at once.” He also stated the lack of innovation and technical issues.

Overall from a gamer’s point of view, Borderlands3 is strategically action packed but is devoid of any new storyline.