BMW To Launch R18 Cruiser In India Soon

By- Manish yadav
A couple of days ago, we reported that dealerships have begun accepting its bookings and that BMW Motorrad is working to establish the cruiser.

Now, the superior bike has surfaced on the firm’s India site, hinting at its forthcoming launch in the coming months.

Here are additional details:

BMW R18: In a glance

The BMW R18 sits to a framework and includes an attractive design that is retro-styled using a chair that delivers a comfortable riding position along with a gas tank.

Headlamp in addition to mirrors wheels, and exhaust further accentuate the looks of this bike.

The cruiser becomes fitments for light.

Below the hood

BMW R18 Cruiser

A 1,802 cc engine which comes mated to some manual gearbox powers the BMW R18. This engine is capable of generating 91bhp of electricity at 3,000 rpm at 4,750 rpm and a 157Nm of peak torque.

BMW R18: Over the Street

On the security front, the BMW R18 comes equipped with disk brakes on back wheels and exterior, together with ABS as standard for road handling.

The suspension responsibilities on the cruiser are cared for by traditional forks on the back to also an absorber along with the front.

What is going to be the pricing?

BMW Motorrad India is to disclose the availability and pricing information of this cruiser from the nation. However, under the reports, the bike is very likely to arrive in India at the cost of approximately Rs. 18-20 lakh.

