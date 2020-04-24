Home Movies Dave S.F. Wilson Director of The Film "Bloodshot" Signs With CAA
By- Raman Kumar
Director Dave S.F. Wilson, who made his feature film directorial debut with the newly published “Bloodshot” starring Vin Diesel, has signed with talent agency CAA, TheWrap has verified.

Wilson will direct the upcoming movie adaptation of this sci-fi thriller book “Influx” for Escape Artists in Sony.

“Bloodshot” is now available for sale on electronics, made available less than fourteen days after it opened in theatres amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Bloodshot” has made $24.2 million globally, including $9.7 million nationally before the shutdown of theatres.

Bloodshot” relies upon the comic book series from Valiant Entertainment, and its celebrities Diesel as a soldier recently killed in action who’s brought back to life with a giant company and becomes an unstoppable super soldier capable to cure instantly. However, the business influences his thoughts and memories, also, in controlling his own body, and he needs to determine what is real and what isn’t.

Wilson led the film from a screenplay by Eric Heisserer and Jeff Wadlow. Additionally, it celebrities Guy Pearce, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Eiza Gonzalez.

Wilson formerly led the “Sonnie’s Edge” section of the Netflix revived anthology series “Love, Death & Robots.” Wilson was formerly the creative manager of Blur Studios, an award-winning visual effects, design, and animation firm based by”Deadpool” manager Tim Miller.

Wilson has been represented by Will Rowbotham at PJ Shapiro and 3 Arts in Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Raman Kumar
