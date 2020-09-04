Blacklist Season 8: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And What we Know So Far !!!

- Advertisement -

For the lovers of Blacklist, there is good news. NBC has announced that the series will probably be back with season 8. According to the sources, the manager of NBC has stated that”Congratulations to our unbelievable cast, producers, and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence week in and week out. We couldn’t be more excited to continue Red and Liz’s narrative into season eight.”

The co-President of a television channel praised the executive producers of the show for its exciting and ingenious storyline. He also appreciated the creativity of the producer. “Wait until you see what is in store for season eight,” he further added.

Blacklist is an American crime thriller tv series. The series premiered on NBC. The narrative consists of Jon Boken Kamp, directed by Joe Carnohan, and made by Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, and John Davis. The first season was premiered in September 2013, and till afterwards, seven seasons have now released.

The story revolves around Raymond Red Reddington, who was a former United States Navy officer who becomes a criminal. He later surrenders to the FBI, that was pursuing him for decades. He is revealed telling the FBI that he has the list of dangerous offenders around the Earth, and he is ready to share the details in exchange for immunity from prosecution. He wishes to work with rookie FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen.

Blacklist Season 8 Cast

James Spader as Raymond”Red” Reddington

Megan Boone as Elizabeth”Liz” Keen

Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler

Rayan Eggold as Tom Keen

Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik

Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper

Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai

Mozhan Marno as Samar Navabi

Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma

Laura Sohn as Alina Park

Blacklist Season 8 Release Date

If sources are to be believed, then season 8 will launch in November 2020. Because of Covid-19, the psychical production of the season was cut.

Following the renewal date has been declared the celebrity Megan Boone on her Instagram account said the production would start shortly and all the COVID protocol will be followed closely. She also shared the season will probably be live-action not revived.