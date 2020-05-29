Blacklist season 8: Cast, plot, twists and much more

- Advertisement -

Blacklist season 8:

Blacklist has always been a pack full of surprises and twists and turns through the years. There is no sign that they will stop unleashing these twists further. Audience love to be surprised in this crime drama show. This is a TV series rather a web series. Season 7 was released in two parts part one in October 2019 and part two in April 2020. So by trend season 8 will stream in Sep 2020. But not such an announcement is released yet.

https://youtu.be/W3Ao4fAJm9Y

The plot of Season 8 full of twists :

Dom, one of the leading character played by Brian Dennehy in last season seen getting back his consciousness back. Brian passed away recently now it will be interesting to see the substitute for Dom. Coming to the story of Liz and Red, we had seen that Liz rejects Red once again. Even after Red did so much for her he was turned down. Liz tells Dom that she is on her mother’s side. Katrina had almost killed Dom earlier. This gives rise to more twists and turns. The ending of the seventh season had to be changed due to COVOID19.

https://images.app.goo.gl/EZRhhQfDqGnwe4vi7

https://moscoop.com/the-blacklist-season-8/6466

Cast in Season 8:

The main and lead characters are the same as in previous seasons. James Spader ( Red) Megan Boon ( Liz) Diego Klattenhoff(Donalt) Jerry Lemix (Harold) Lotte Verbeck (Katarina).