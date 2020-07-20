Home TV Show Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Review, Cast, Story, And Everything You...
Black Summer Season 2: Release Date, Review, Cast, Story, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

By- Tejeshwani Singh

This Netflix original series by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams is based on a zombie invasion. It is a drama that gives you goosebumps. Season 1 that aired on 11th April 2019, had eight episodes. Production for season 2 started in Alberta, Canada. But the shooting was put to halt due to the current situation of the global pandemic. Season 1 was called Black Summer, there are rumors that season 2 is to be called Dark Summer. We know nothing for sure yet.

Black Summer Season 2 Release Date

The new season was expected to be released in 2021, but it can now move to 2022. But nothing is confirmed. In the current situation, it is difficult to say anything about that.

Black Summer Season 2 Trailer

The production has stopped due to coronavirus. So, the shooting is not complete. And therefore, there is no trailer out yet. That is why the plot of season 2 is unclear.

Black Summer Season 2 Plot

The beginning of the first season is six weeks into a zombie apocalypse. It is set in Calgary. Rose is a working mom who is struggling to maintain a balance between her work and her daughter, Anna. She is separated from her daughter in the early days of the apocalypse when a virus breaks out and everything is very chaotic. The desperate mother is ready to do anything and everything to find her daughter.

Season 1 shows her adventurous and emotional journey with refugees to find Anna. The refugees are North American and not very friendly towards her. The end of season 1 shows the reunion of the mother and daughter and the nail-biting suspense comes to an end. Rose’s story seems to be over after the suspense. The only thing Spear is happy about is that he survived and was able to help Rose. Sun, who does not know English much, is happy just to be evacuated. After that, the storyline is that Rose and Anna meet another set of people whose lives were disturbed because of all this. Season 2 will probably focus on other people and their story of how they survived the zombie apocalypse.

Black Summer Season 2 Cast

So far, the cast has been

  • Jamie King: Rose
  • Zoe Marlett: Anna
  • Justin Chu Carry: Spears
  • Christine Lee: Kyungsun
  • Kelsey Flower: Lance
  • Sal Velez Jr.: William Velez

Since there is no trailer yet, we don’t know a lot about the story or the cast. Season 2 may show a complete change in the cast, or not. We might see some new faces. Anything cannot be confirmed before the trailer is out. 

Tejeshwani Singh

