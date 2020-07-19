Black Summer Season 2: release date, cast, plot and much more!!

- Advertisement -

Black Summer:

Black Summer is an American Zombie apocalypse drama T.V. series created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams. The series is produced by The Asylum. It is written and directed by John Hyams. The first season with eight episodes was dropped on Netflix on 11 April 2019.

Black Summer Season2 release:

Black Summer Season2 will occur, of course! Yes. Netflix has declared it. Unfortunately, for the time being, we do not have any information concerning the season of Black Summer.

Plot and storyline :

A statement revealed that season two is a refugee narrative. Society is filled with sickness and symbolism hidden in it. Nobody has immune. It is the darkest zombie program focusing on a group of strangers. They all United to find the strength they have to survive the zombie apocalypse and getting back to their loved ones.

The main show or series revolves around Rose attempting to search her daughter with some strangers. She got separated after zombie devastation from her daughter. Till the last episode of season one she successfully located her daughter and was on the way to find her. This season will tell about twists, turns, and obstacles that she will face.

Cast and crew:

The main and lead cast that will surely return for season two may include Janine King, Justin Chu Chary, Christian Lee, Sal Velez jr. , Kelsey Flower, Gwynyth Walsh, Mustafa Alabasi, Nyren B.Evelyn, Ericka Hau, Eddison Morales, Aidan Fink, Kash Hill, Tom Carey, Zoe Marlett.